Israeli police clash with Palestinian crowd in Jerusalem

Similar clashes have occurred nightly since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week. Palestinians say they typically gather on the stairs outside the Old City's Damascus Gate each evening during Ramadan but that this year Israeli police put up barriers to keep away the crowds.

The move has angered Muslims who like to meet at the plaza to pass the Ramadan nights after the daily dawn-to-dusk fast ends. Police accuse the crowds of disorderly conduct and throwing stones at security forces.