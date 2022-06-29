Israeli PM Bennett won't run in upcoming election

He was once the leader of the main settler council, and remained opposed to Palestinian statehood, even after becoming prime minister at the head of a coalition that included left-wing parties. His government took steps to improve economic conditions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza but ruled out any return to the long-stalled peace process.

Bennett sought to unite the country after a prolonged period of political gridlock that brought four elections in less than two years, but in the end his own small party largely crumbled, as members rebelled against his coalition.

Netanyahu whipped up their shared right-wing base against Bennett, accusing him of betraying them by forging an alliance with left-wing parties and even an Arab faction. Bennett's speeches in the Knesset were regularly met with shouting and heckling from Netanyahu allies. His family received death threats.

Many expected Bennett to step away from politics once the government fell.

It's unclear whether the disarray in Yamina will help or hurt their natural allies on the right. If the party runs but fails to clear the electoral threshold, it could deprive Netanyahu and his allies of a potentially crucial partner, or Bennett's successor could —like him — emerge as a kingmaker.