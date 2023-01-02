springfield-news-sun logo
X

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Nation & World
By ALBERT AJI, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the international airport of the capital Damascus out of service

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of the capital Damascus early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

The attack, the first this year, also caused material damage in nearby area, the army said without giving further details.

It was the second time the Damascus International Airport was put out of service in less than a year.

There was no comment from Israel.

On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

In Other News
1
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
2
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
3
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
4
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
5
Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top