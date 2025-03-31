Israeli military orders evacuation of most of Rafah

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military on Monday issued sweeping evacuation orders covering most of the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its air and ground war against the Hamas militant group earlier this month.
Israel launched a major operation in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, last May, leaving large parts of it in ruins.
Israeli forces seized a strategic buffer zone along the border and did not withdraw from it as called for in the ceasefire agreement. Israel said it needed to maintain a presence there to prevent weapons smuggling.
