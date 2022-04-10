Israeli forces shoot, kill 2 Palestinians; one was unarmed

The army said that soldiers aimed at the woman's lower body. But the Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman later died from her injuries in a hospital. Local news reports said she was a 47-year-old mother of six. The Israeli military confirmed the woman was found to be unarmed and said the incident was under investigation.

Palestinian assailants often carry out attacks at checkpoints in the West Bank. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the military often uses excessive force and in some cases has injured or killed people who were not involved in violence.

In the volatile southern West Bank city of Hebron, Israel's border police said an officer shot another woman who stabbed and lightly wounded him near the Cave of the Patriarchs, a holy site revered by Jews and Muslims. Palestinian officials said the woman was killed.

More violence broke out later Sunday as Israeli forces patrolled Jenin, considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants, as soldiers investigated the home of an attacker who killed three Israelis in a mass shooting last week. The army said soldiers came under fire from a gunman on a motorcycle and shot him. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

Israel has taken a series of steps to try to calm the situation, including granting thousands of Palestinians from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip permits to work inside Israel. At the same time, it has been stepping up security measures in hopes of preventing further violence.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed orders Sunday placing two Palestinian citizens of Israel in administrative detention, a controversial practice that allows authorities to hold them without charge. One suspect was placed under detention for four months on suspicion that he was planning an attack, while the second suspect was jailed for six months for what it said was past involvement in militant activity, the Defense Ministry said.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to spend just over $110 million to extend some 40 kilometers (25 miles) of the porous West Bank separation barrier. Some of the attackers are believed to have slipped into Israel without permits.

Late Saturday, Israel announced that it was tightening restrictions on movement in and out of Jenin, though it continued to allow laborers to enter Israel for work. A raid on the home of one of the assailants on Saturday sparked a gunbattle that left at least one Palestinian militant dead.

Jenin governor Akram Rajoub denounced the ongoing Israeli activity in the area, called the measures “an expression of collective punishment” meant to disrupt the lives of Palestinians rather than thwart attacks.

In Sunday's raid, the military said a “violent riot” broke out as forces were operating in the village of Yabad, home to one of the attackers. It said forces opened fire and shot one Palestinian who threw an explosive at them. It was unclear what his condition was.

Forces arrested at least eight suspects and found Israeli military ammunition and uniforms in one of the suspect's homes as well as illegal arms, the military said.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, the chief military spokesman, told Israeli Army Radio that some 100 Palestinians marched toward Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus late Saturday and set it ablaze before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces. Images on social media showed parts of the tomb inside the shrine smashed and charred.

Joseph’s Tomb is a flashpoint prayer site. Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the tomb, while Muslims say a sheikh is buried there. The army escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.

The incident drew condemnation from Israeli leaders. “The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew,” Gantz tweeted.

Caption Iris, center, mourns over the grave of her son Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Iris, center, mourns over the grave of her son Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Parents of Tomer Morad mourn over his grave during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Parents of Tomer Morad mourn over his grave during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Mourners carry the coffin of Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Mourners carry the coffin of Eytam Magini during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Magini was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Caption Etty Morad mourns over the grave of her son Tomer Morad during his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Morad was among three Israelis killed in a Thursday evening shooting attack by a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces said they hunted down and killed the attacker early Friday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit