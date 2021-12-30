Israeli environment minister says UAE oil deal is blocked

Initially hailed as a move that could cement fledgling diplomatic ties and further Israel’s energy ambitions, the new Israeli government sworn in this year ordered a review. That followed an outcry from environmental groups, who warned the increased oil tanker traffic would threaten to eradicate the Gulf of Eilat’s coral reefs. The decision upset investors and risked a diplomatic spat with Israel’s Gulf allies.

During the review, the Environmental Protection Ministry froze the company’s planned expansion of operations, limiting the number of tankers allowed into the Gulf of Eilat and effectively blocking the deal.

Israeli environmental groups had asked the country’s Supreme Court to cancel the agreement and halt oil shipments, citing the corporation's questionable safety record and the risk posed by parking supertankers alongside Eilat’s fragile coral ecosystems. The groups pulled their lawsuit earlier this month following the Justice Ministry's decision to side with the Environmental Protection Ministry.

The pipeline company, known as EAPC, was founded in the 1960s to bring Iranian oil to Israel when the countries had friendly relations. Its operations are shrouded in secrecy, ostensibly for security reasons.