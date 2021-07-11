Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays

The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ activist group, applauded the decision as a “historic landmark in our struggle for equality.”

Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Aryeh Deri, formerly the country's interior minister, wrote on Twitter that the court's decision was another serious blow to Israel's Jewish identity and that “most of the nation desires safeguarding the tradition of Israel, preserving Jewish family values."

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, an openly gay member of the Knesset, retorted: “I am sure that most of the nation loves and respects my Jewish family that was created through surrogacy.”

Etai and Yoav Pinkas Arad, the gay couple who appealed to the court against the surrogacy law in 2010, said the ruling “is a big step for equality not just for LGBTQ in Israel, but for equality in Israel in general.”

Under the existing regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents cannot engage a surrogate, and are often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad.

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate.

In contrast with much of the conservative Middle East, Israel is generally tolerant toward its LGBTQ community. Gays serve openly in Israel’s military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers, as well as the country’s current health minister, are openly gay. Nonetheless, obstacles — including the absence of civil marriage that would allow same-sex marriage — remain.