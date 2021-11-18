springfield-news-sun logo
X

Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey, PM says

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Israeli officials say that an Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage, according to a joint statement by Israel's prime minister and foreign minister on Thursday.

Mordi and Natalie Oknin are on their way to Israel, according to the statement, which also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey.

The couple was arrested for espionage last week after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency reported at the time.

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained the three individuals after a tip-off from an employee working in a radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed the couple had been taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant.

They were formally arrested and awaiting trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denied after the detention that the couple worked for an Israeli agency.

In Other News
1
Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House
2
Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on US policy
3
US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods
4
Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102
5
Muguruza beats Kontaveit in 2 sets to win WTA Finals title
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top