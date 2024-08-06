Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza

Last week, Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into emailed death threats to Israeli athletes, and the national cybercrime agency is looking into the leak of some Israeli athletes' personal data online, which has since been taken down. Prosecutors also launched an inquiry into inciting racial hated after Israeli athletes received ‘’discriminatory gestures" during an Israel-Paraguay match.

Tom Reuveny, a 24-year-old Israeli athlete who won a gold in wind surfing over the weekend, was among those who said he's received threats. Politics "should be put aside" during the Games, he told AP during a memorial Tuesday for 11 Israeli athletes killed during the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

“I don’t think any politics should be involved in sport, especially in the Olympic Games,” Reuveny said. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of politics involved — not in the Games — of the people who don’t want us to compete and don’t want us to be here. I’ve gotten quite a few messages and threats.”

While Israel has called for the Olympics to remain a neutral space, the Palestinian delegation has used the Games as a way to generate conversation about the day-to-day struggles of those in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives.

“The thing that really hurts me is that people are looking at Palestinians as just numbers now. The number of people that died. The number of people displaced," Palestinian American Olympic swimmer Valerie Tarazi told the AP on Sunday.

“As athletes, we're here just as everyone else. We want to compete. As people, we have lives. ... We want to live in our homes, just like everyone else in the world," she added.

As global leaders have raised alarm over deaths in Gaza and called for Hamas and Israel to agree to a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would accept nothing less than a "total victory" against Hamas.

The world is coming together in Paris at a moment of global political upheaval, multiple wars, historic migration and a deepening climate crisis, all issues that have risen to the forefront of conversation in the Olympics.

Tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran, in suspected Israeli strikes. Both groups are backed by Iran.

Palestine's Olympic team has demanded that the International Olympic Committee ban Israel from competing in the Olympics, alleging the country has violated the Olympic charter. Last week, the Palestinian delegation said it had not received a response from the IOC and that it planned to take its plea to higher sports courts.

Israel's team has been met by jeers in stadiums during the country's national anthem, and athletes have arrived to events under a heavy police escort, including riot police vans.

“It’s not easy to be an Israeli athlete in the international arena these days,” said Arad, head of Israel's Olympic committee. The Olympics is “a bridge between people, between countries, between religions. And we are here to compete.”

Associated Press journalists Megan Janetsky and Alex Turnbull contributed from Paris.

