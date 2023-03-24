Israeli AG warns Netanyahu broke law on conflict of interest

“Your statement last night and any further actions by you that violate that agreement are completely illegal and in conflict of interest,” Baharav-Miara wrote in Friday's letter. “The legal situation is clear — you must avoid any involvement in measures to change the judicial system.”

The contentious law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office, passed late Wednesday by a slim majority of 61 in the 120-seat parliament, does not undo the court's earlier conflict of interest ruling, Baharav-Miara said.

Supporters of the judicial overhaul underway in Israel say it will restore power to elected legislators and make the courts less interventionist. Critics say the move upends Israel’s system of checks and balances and pushes it toward autocracy.

Netanyahu, on an official visit to Britain, did not respond to the attorney general's letter, his office said. His far-right coalition ally, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accused Baharav-Miara — who was appointed by a Netanyahu rival in the previous government — of having her own conflict of interest.

“She continues to act as the leader of the opposition and now interferes in the prime minister's work,” he wrote on Twitter. “If Baharav-Miara wants to decide instead of elected officials, she's invited to form a party and run for parliament.”

The consequences of Netanyahu’s legal violation were not immediately clear. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a good governance organization, pledged to file a petition urging that Netanyahu be held in contempt of court. “A prime minister who does not obey the court and its orders is an anarchist,” the group said, demanding that the “prime minister be subject to the sanctions set forth in the law, including heavy fines and imprisonment.”