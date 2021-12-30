Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Israel to offer 4th vaccine dose to most vulnerable

Ground crew move pallets of a shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
caption arrowCaption
Ground crew move pallets of a shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Nachman Ash, the director general of the Health Ministry, announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday.

He says the decision is based on early research, and that officials will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public as they assess the situation.

Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began freely offering boosters last summer. But it still saw a wave of infections blamed on the delta variant, and officials have warned of another driven by the fast-spreading omicron.

Earlier Thursday, Israel received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of COVID-19.

It’s among of the first countries to receive Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a pill that can be taken at home to ward off the most severe symptoms of the coronavirus. All the previously authorized drugs require an IV or injection.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the shipment would help Israel to “successfully overcome the peak of the approaching omicron wave.”

Israeli media reported that the first shipment consists of 20,000 doses, with more expected as Pfizer ramps up production.

Israel currently has more than 20,000 active patients, including 94 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

caption arrowCaption
A shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, sits on a pallet on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

A shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, sits on a pallet on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
caption arrowCaption
A shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, sits on a pallet on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

caption arrowCaption
Journalists in reflective vests cover a shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Journalists in reflective vests cover a shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
caption arrowCaption
Journalists in reflective vests cover a shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, on arrival at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

In Other News
1
Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable
2
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis
3
Boat with 120 Rohingya refugees disembarks in Indonesia port
4
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
5
Nursing home workers are urged to get boosters as cases soar
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top