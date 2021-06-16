Israel to halt nighttime 'mapping' of Palestinian homes

Today, almost 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures, alongside nearly half a million Israeli settlers.

The Palestinians seek the entire West Bank as the heartland of an independent state, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. Israel says the West Bank is disputed territory whose fate should be resolved through negotiations. Most of the international community considers the West Bank occupied territory and Israeli settlements to be illegal and obstacles to peace.

In a letter to Yesh Din on Tuesday, the army said its raids “were not random operations" and were "intended for an operational-intelligence purpose.” It said there were strict guidelines for such operations “in order to minimize the damage and disturbance to the residents’ quality of life.”

Nonetheless, it said the raids would be halted “except in exceptional circumstances.”

The Israeli military confirmed the decision, saying any future cases would be carried out only under the command of high ranking officials.

Yesh Din executive director Lior Amihai called the military's decision “very significant.”

“Home invasions are inherent to the apartheid regime in place in the West Bank and we will continue to expose and challenge this and other practices until human rights are respected for all,” he said.

Breaking the Silence Executive Director Avner Gvaryahu said that it was “an important outcome” of the groups' report, “but fundamentally this is not going to bring an end to the occupation or (end) harm to Palestinians.”

The announcement came less than a month after widespread unrest in the West Bank, east Jerusalem, and within Israeli cities during May’s 11-day war between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The conflict erupted after Hamas launched rockets at Israeli cities following weeks of mounting tensions and violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in the contested city of Jerusalem.