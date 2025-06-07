TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says it has retrieved the body of a Thai hostage kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.
The Prime Minister’s office said Saturday that the body of Thai citizen Nattapong Pinta was returned to Israel in a special military operation.
Pinta was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity near the start of the war, said the government. Thais were the largest group of foreigners held captive by Hamas militants.
This comes a day after the bodies of two Israeli-American hostages were retrieved.
Fifty-five hostages remain in Gaza, of whom Israel says more than half are dead.
In Other News
1
Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv...
2
Trump promised to welcome more foreign students. Now, they feel...
3
A ball thrown from the stands causes moment of confusion in...
4
French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the...
5
How the Vatican manages money and where Pope Leo XIV might find more