Israel levels family home of alleged Palestinian attacker

Israel says Muntasser Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others. He was arrested days after the attack.

His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, said they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The entire family has U.S. citizenship.

She said she had little contact with him in recent years, though he would return to the home each year for a month or two to visit his children.

Shalaby said she knew nothing about the attack and had no indication he was planning anything. “Whoever committed the crime should be punished, but it’s not the family’s fault,” she told The Associated Press in an interview last month.

She appealed the demolition order with the help of an Israeli human rights group, but Israel's Supreme Court upheld it last month.

The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of punitive demolitions of the homes of alleged Palestinian attackers. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view them as a form of collective punishment.

In a break from its predecessors, the Trump administration rarely criticized Israeli actions in the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war and is claimed by the Palestinians as part of a future state. But the new Biden administration has taken a tougher stance.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel said all sides should refrain from any steps that undermine efforts to revive a peace process leading to a two-state solution. “This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes,” it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said "he acts solely in accordance with the security considerations of the State of Israel and to protect the lives of its citizens.”

An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following a controlled explosion demolition in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit inspects the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby following controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, Sanaa Shalaby, estranged wife of Muntasser Shalaby, who Israeli security forces accuse of carrying out a May 2 shooting that killed an Israeli and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank, walks in her home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the decision to destroy the Shalaby family home. It rejected a petition by Sanaa Shalaby, who lives in the home with three of their children and says she knew nothing about the attack. The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of demolishing the family homes of attackers after they have been killed or arrested. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File) Credit: Majdi Mohammed Credit: Majdi Mohammed

An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

Israeli army troops secure the parameter of the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby and clash with protesters during the army preparations for controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

Palestinians use garbage containers to block a road amid clashes with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following controlled explosions demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit prepares to demolish the house of the Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home with controlled explosives after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

An Israeli army unit demolishes the house of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby using controlled explosions in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the Shalaby family home after being accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser

Palestinians burn tires and clash with Israeli army troops while securing the parameter of Palestinian American Muntasser Shalaby's house following a controlled explosion demolishing of the house, in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, Thursday, July. 8, 2021. Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of Shalaby who is accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Credit: Nasser Nasser Credit: Nasser Nasser