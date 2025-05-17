Israel launches a new military operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release hostages

Israel says it has launched a new military operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages
Palestinians inspect the damage caused by an Israeli airstrike that struck tents at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians inspect the damage caused by an Israeli airstrike that struck tents at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Nation & World
9 minutes ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Saturday it has launched a new military operation in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages.

Israel’s defense minister said Operation Gideon Chariots began and was being led with “great force” by Israel’s army.

The announcement comes after days of intensive strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds of people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed earlier in the week to escalate pressure on Hamas with the aim of destroying the militant group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

An Israeli tank moves in a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises following an Israeli army airstrike in northern Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Severe Midwest weather leaves 9 dead in Kentucky
2
A Russian drone strike in northeastern Ukraine kills 9 people...
3
Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in...
4
Lights, camera, glitter ball: The Eurovision Song Contest reaches its...
5
Musician charged with Chris Brown in alleged London nightclub assault