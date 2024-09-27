Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel carries out 'precise strike' on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut

Not long before the explosion, thousands were massed in a Beirut suburb for the funeral of three Hezbollah members, including a senior commander, killed in earlier strikes.

Over 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel has dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah's military capacities and senior Hezbollah commanders.

Top Israeli officials have threatened to repeat the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if the Hezbollah fire continues, raising fears that Israel's actions in Gaza since Oct. 7 would be repeated in Lebanon.

The International Organization for Migration estimated Thursday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel, sparking the Israel-Hamas war. Lebanon says a total of 1,540 people have been killed within its borders in that time.

The United States, France and other allies jointly called for a 21-day cease-fire. Lebanon's foreign minister said the country welcomed the cease-fire efforts, and decried Israel's "systematic destruction of Lebanese border villages."

Israeli military vehicles were seen transporting tanks and armored vehicles toward the country’s northern border with Lebanon, and commanders have issued a call-up of reservists. Netanyahu says Israel is striking Hezbollah “with full force” and won’t stop until its goals are achieved.

___

Here’s the latest:

Israel’s three main TV channels say the massive strikes in Beirut targeted Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah

JERUSALEM — Israel’s three main TV channels all flashed headlines that Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike. But the unsourced reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the target of the strike.

Lebanese Red Cross scenes arrive to scene of the strikes, as more explosions heard in the area

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said 10 teams from the Lebanese Red Cross arrived to the scene of the strike. There was no immediate count of casualties from the organization.

One hour after the first strike, more explosions were heard in the area.

Civil defense teams worked to put out fires that broke out at the scene of the explosion.

Israeli military carries out ‘precise strike’ on Hezbollah headquarters

Israel’s military said it carried out a “precise strike” on Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Beirut on Friday.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the strike in a televised address.

Hagari said the headquarters “served as an epicenter of Hezbollah’s terror” and was “intentionally built under residential buildings" as part of the group's “strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields.”

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said the airstrikes on the Haret Hreik district destroyed four buildings, turning them into a pile of rubble. The station said more than 15 missiles struck the area at the same moment.

The attack sent huge clouds of orange and black smoke billowing into the skies.

Strong explosi

ons in populated Beirut suburb

BEIRUT — Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s heavily-populated southern suburb as the blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.

It was not immediately clear what the target was but thick black smoke was seen billowing from the area.

The massive explosion was so powerful it rattled windows and shook houses some 30 kilometers north of Beirut. Ambulances were seen headed to the scene of the explosions, sirens wailing.

The strike came an hour after thousands of people attended the funeral of a top Hezbollah commander who was killed the day before.

Rescuers pull out bodies under collapsed building in Lebanon

In the city of Tyre, Lebanese civil defense workers toiled to pull out two bodies from under the rubble of a collapsed building after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Friday.

They pulled the dead bodies of 35-year-old Hiba Ataya and her mother, 65-year-old Sabah Olayan.

“There she is, this is Sabah,” one man is heard saying as workers removed slabs of concrete and stones to reveal a body.

Ali Safieddine, a civil defense rescuer, told The Associated Press that his organization was receiving nonstop calls to go rescue people but they’re unable to reach all the areas due to airstrikes and bombed out roads.

He also said the team had to evacuate their center after receiving a call from Israel instructing them to vacate the location. “But we are continuing our work, we will continue our mission from wherever we are even if we’re in the street,” he said.

Humanitarian crisis worsens amid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

The Norwegian Refugee Council aid group is warning that the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hezbollah is reaching deeper into Lebanon and pushing the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon to alarming levels.

“Some Lebanese villages have almost been entirely deserted amid large-scale destruction. Families do not know which way to turn as Israel bombards scores of towns for the first time,” Maureen Philippon, the group's country director in Lebanon.

In a statement, she said tens of thousands of people are now seeking shelter in ill-equipped primarily schools where two or three families are packed together in the same classroom and there are no showers or bathing areas.

“People now being turned away from shelters as there is simply no space for them inside,” she said, while some displaced families are forced to seek refuge in bus shelters, in their cars, and outside hospitals, unsure where to go next, Philippon said.

Israel's goals in Lebanon are much narrower compared to Gaza, official says

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli security official said he expects a possible war against Hezbollah would not last for as long as the current war in Gaza because the Israeli military’s goals are much narrower.

The official said Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas’ military and political regime in Gaza, but the goal in Lebanon is just to push Hezbollah away from the border with Israel. That is “not a high bar like Gaza” in terms of operational objectives, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military briefing guidelines.

The official said that no decision has been made on whether Israel will carry out a ground operation in southern Lebanon. But he stressed that the military is training for this possibility every day and is ready to implement it.

He added that Israel still sees Resolution 1701, the United Nations-brokered resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, as the best solution for lasting stability. But that the resolution must be enforced by an international force that is able to keep Hezbollah from setting up infrastructure close to the border with Israel. He said Israel's punishing aerial bombardments this week, which killed more than 600 people in Lebanon, represent Israel's decision to start enforcing the resolution on their own.

— By Melanie Lidman

Israeli strike hits a tent within Gaza hospital complex, killing 1 and injuring 4

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced people within a hospital complex in central Gaza early Friday, killing one Palestinian man and injuring four others.

The strike on Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah left some tents and tarps torn apart with items such as bottles, mattresses, and a baby chair scattered on the dusty ground.

An Israeli military spokesperson told The Associated Press it conducted a “precise strike on Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating inside command and control centers embedded within the Humanitarian Area in Deir al Balah."

The spokesperson said that steps were take to “mitigate the risk of harm to civilians.” The military did not comment on whether militants had been killed in the strike.

A video filmed by The Associated Press shows several children surrounding metal parts of the guided missile labeled “manufacturer United States Army” in the vicinity of the hospital where hundreds of displaced people are sheltering.

Lebanon says 25 killed by Israeli strikes on Friday

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters that 25 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight in different parts of the country.

The latest numbers on Friday put the total death toll over the past five days to about 700, including scores of women and children, as Israel dramatically escalated strikes targeting the military capacity of Hezbollah.

Houthi rebels claim missile attack targeting Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed a missile attack that targeted Israel early Friday morning.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, claimed the attack in a pre-recorded statement released by the Houthis. He claimed the rebels launched both a missile and drone. The missile targeted Tel Aviv while the drone targeted another city, though Israel did not acknowledge the drone. No injuries were reported.

Israel’s military said earlier Friday it used an Arrow interceptor missile to down the Houthi missile, which saw some shrapnel fall.

It’s the second attack by the Houthis to target Tel Aviv in recent weeks. Friday’s launch comes amid Israel’s intensified airstrike campaign targeting Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis are backed by Iran.

UN: More than 30,000 people crossed from Lebanon into Syria in 3 days

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency says “well over 30,000” people have crossed from Lebanon into neighboring Syria over the last 72 hours in the wake of fighting between the militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon.

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the representative for refugee agency UNHCR in Syria, said roughly half of the people who have fled were children and adolescents.

He said about 80% were Syrians returning to their home country and the rest were Lebanese.

“Now these, of course, are people who are fleeing bombs and who are crossing into a country that has been suffering from its own crisis and violence for 13 years now,” he told reporters in Geneva by video from the Lebanon-Syria border. Syria is facing “economic collapse,” he said.

“I think that this just illustrates the kind of extremely difficult choices both Syrians and Lebanese are having to make,” he said.

Israeli strike kills a family of 9 in a Lebanese border town, authorities say

BEIRUT — An Israeli airstrike on a border village has killed nine members of the same family, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Friday.

NNA said nine people were killed in the early Friday airstrike on the village of Chebaa that destroyed their three-story building.

Chebaa is in an area where the borders of Syria, Israel and Lebanon meet, and was struck several times in recent months.

On Friday, Israeli warplanes struck towns and villages in southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley, according to NNA.

Israeli military reports more strikes from Lebanon

JERUSALEM — Incoming fire from Lebanon into Israel continued Friday, with one man suffering wounds from shrapnel.

The Israeli military said four drones came across the border Friday, all of which were intercepted. Earlier Friday, the Israeli military said another 10 projectiles came into Israel from Lebanon, with some intercepted and others falling into open fields. It said it later targeted launchers in Lebanon behind the missile attacks.

Hezbollah claimed it had targeted the Israeli city of Tiberias with missiles.

The Israeli military said its warplanes had struck launchers in Haddatha, Lebanon, that it said fired the rockets at Tiberius in northern Israel. It said it was “currently continuing to strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.”

Israeli strike in Syria kills 5 soldiers

DAMASCUS — An overnight Israeli airstrike on a military site in the area of Kfar Yabous in Syria near the border with Lebanon killed five Syrian army soldiers and injured another, Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday, citing an unidentified military official.

Israel's military did not immediately acknowledge the strike. Israel regularly targets military sites in Syria and facilities linked to Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah but rarely acknowledges them.

Those strikes have become more frequent as Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli forces for the past 11 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas — a Hezbollah ally — in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese and Syrians have fled across the border from Lebanon into Syria since the beginning of the week under intense Israeli bombardment that Israel says is targeting Hezbollah militants and weapons. The week's strikes have killed an estimated 700 people, including at least 150 women and children.

Trade unions file claim at United Nations for Palestinian workers

GENEVA — A group of international trade unions on Friday filed a complaint against Israel at the United Nations labor organization in a bid to win compensation for 200,000 Palestinians who have gone unpaid or seen their benefits withheld after the Oct. 7 attacks.

The nine unions say the workers from both Gaza and the West Bank had been employed in Israel before the deadly attacks by armed militants, but were barred from entering to go to their jobs afterward. As a result, the workers and their families have faced millions of dollars’ worth of lost income, financial insecurity and no access to remedies through the courts, they said.

“These workers have experienced widespread wage theft due to the suspension of work permits and the unilateral termination of their contracts,” said a joint statement from the unions, whose members are active in industries as diverse as construction, education, journalism, agriculture, hospitality and transportation.

The filing at the International Labor Organization in Geneva, of which Israel is a member country, is based on language in its constitution that seeks to ensure that countries uphold international commitments they have already made.

Such economic woes that many Palestinians have faced come on top of the bloodshed, displacement and other troubles faced by Gaza and the West Bank as Israel continues its campaign against armed Palestinian militants.

The Philippines is preparing to evacuate thousands of its citizens from Lebanon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is bracing to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in Lebanon in case the deadly conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group further escalates, Philippine officials said Friday.

More than 11,000 Filipinos live and work in Lebanon, often as house cleaners. Philippine officials have not yet ordered a mandatory evacuation of its citizens because it was not yet clear whether a full-scale war would erupt, including an Israeli ground attack.

Many Filipinos were adamant not to leave their jobs in Lebanon and return to uncertainties at home, but they have been told to be ready to evacuate any time, Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told a news briefing in Manila.

They say “it’s better for them to die in war than to die of hunger,” De Vega said. But he added without elaborating that the Philippine government prepared a contingency plan for a massive evacuation if widespread ground fighting erupts across Lebanon.

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat told reporters in Manila via video on Friday that many Filipinos there “will only decide to leave when the situation is so bad, when the war is at their doorsteps.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP