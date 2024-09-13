Israel-Hamas war latest: Oct. 7 mastermind thanks Hezbollah leader for his help attacking Israel

On Oct. 8, Hezbollah started attacking Israeli military posts along the border, triggering an ongoing exchange of fire that has left hundreds dead.

Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since the Israel-Hamas war began. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count.

The war has caused vast destruction and displaced about 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times, and the United Nations reported the Palestinian economy is in a free fall. The report from the U.N. Trade and Development also warned of “rapid and alarming economic decline” in the West Bank, citing expanded Israeli settlements, land confiscations, demolition of Palestinian buildings and violence by settlers as dampening economic prospects.

Here's the latest:

Hamas leader Sinwar thanks Hezbollah chief for help fighting Israel

BEIRUT — The leader of the Palestinian Hamas group thanked Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief for his support in the ongoing war with Israel in a letter released Friday by Hezbollah’s media office.

Yahya Sinwar's letter came in response to a message sent earlier by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in which he paid his condolence for the July killing of top Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Iran.

In the letter, dated Monday, Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for the "blessed acts" of Iran-backed groups in their support for Hamas since the Israel-Hamas war started Oct. 7, calling the war "one of the most honorable battles for the Palestinian people."

A day after the militants' bloody incursion into Israel that started the war, Hezbollah started attacking Israeli military posts along the border, triggering an ongoing exchange of fire. More than 500 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since Oct. 8, most of them fighters with Hezbollah and other armed groups, but also more than 100 civilians. In northern Israel, 23 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed by strikes from Lebanon.

Officials in Istanbul hold a ceremony for slain Turkish American activist as her body is transported for burial

ISTANBUL — Turkish officials held a brief ceremony Friday at Istanbul International Airport where the body of a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli gunfire arrived ahead of her funeral and burial in a town on the Aegean coast.

Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul and other officials held prayers in front of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi’s coffin, which was draped in the Turkish flag, before helping carry it to another plane for the city of Izmir. Her funeral is expected to be held Saturday in the town of Didim, near Izmir.

The 26-year-od activist from Seattle was killed Sept. 6 following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli protester who witnessed the shooting.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that Eygi was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces. Turkey announced it will conduct its own investigation into her death.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP