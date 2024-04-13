Israel find the body of boy whose disappearance sparked a settler attack in the West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says the body of missing Israeli boy has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a “terrorist attack.”
The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large settler attack on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday.
The killing of the teen and the settler rampages marked the latest in an escalation of violence in the territory, at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip
“Security forces are continuing the pursuit after those suspected of carrying out the attack,” the army said Saturday.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Far fewer young Americans now want to study in China. Both countries...
2
A local official says at least 10 people have died in shelling in...
3
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes a container ship near Strait of...
4
6 people stabbed to death in a Sydney shopping center and a suspect is...
5
Water guns are in full blast to mark Thai New Year festivities despite...