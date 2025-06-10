Israel attacks Yemeni port city, Houthi rebels say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, the Houthi rebels said.
The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel.
They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.
There was no immediate acknowledgment of the attack from Israel.
