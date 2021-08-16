Israel asks allies for help as wildfires rage near Jerusalem

Residents of several communities were evacuated from their homes on Sunday as the fire raged out of control, fueled by winds and extremely dry conditions after a hot summer. Additional evacuations were taking place on Monday.
The fire sent a plume of thick black smoke over Jerusalem. The Environmental Protection Ministry warned area residents of very high air pollution and advised against prolonged outdoor activity.
Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Caption
An Israeli first responder runs with hoses while battling wildfires for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Monday, that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
An Israeli firefighter works to battle a second day of wildfires near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Monday, that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
An Israeli helicopter drops water while battling the second day of wildfires near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Monday, that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
An Israeli firefighter pauses to put on a mask while battling wildfires for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement Monday that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
People in Jerusalem gather beneath a sky darkened by wildfire smoke burning for a second day on the outskirts of the city, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Credit: Mahmoud Illean
Credit: Mahmoud Illean
Caption
A man films wildfires burning for for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
A plane sprays wildfires burning for for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Caption
An Israeli mother and son watch from an overlook as firefighters battle wildfires for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo
Credit: Maya Alleruzzo