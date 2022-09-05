Israel advances plans for another east Jerusalem settlement

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by the international community and considers the entire city its unified capital. Palestinian residents of the city face systematic discrimination, especially when it comes to urban planning, making it extremely difficult for them to build new homes or expand existing ones.

The U.S. and other Western countries have pressed Israel to rein in settlements, with little success. Israel's outgoing government, which included dovish parties and even an Arab faction, approved the construction of thousands of settler homes despite U.S. objections.

The latest settlement will be built adjacent to the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Safafa, which is already mostly encircled by settlements, further preventing its growth.

“While there's constant investment, robust development for Israelis, there's a complete suppression of urban planning (for Palestinians), which ultimately serves as a mechanism of displacement for Palestinians because it pushes them out of the city," said Amy Cohen, the director of advocacy for Ir Amim. "They have no means to build or expand their neighborhoods.”