Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant antisemitism'

Zheng then accused the U.S. — China’s top geopolitical rival — of using Israel as a “beachhead” in the Middle East and a as proxy in its campaign to defeat pan-Arabism.

Spokesperson Erez Katz Volovelsky said Wednesday the embassy had nothing to add to its tweet and had so far received no reply from CGTN, which CCTV operates for foreign audiences, similar to Russia’s RT.

There was no immediate comment from CCTV and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he was “not aware of the situation."

“China has repeatedly stated its position on the Palestine-Israel situation," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

China has long been a strong backer of the Palestinian cause and in recent days the Foreign Ministry has castigated the U.S. for blocking a statement in the United Nations Security Council condemning the violence.

Yet, since establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel in 1992, Beijing has nurtured close economic, technological and military ties, including the purchase of early model Israeli drones.

Judaism is not one of China's officially recognized religions and stereotypes about Jews as shrewd businesspeople and market manipulators are common among the Chinese public.

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard outside of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Israel's Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as "blatant anti-Semitism" on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

People ride bicycles past the China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters building in Beijing, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Israel's Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as "blatant anti-Semitism" on a program run by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

