Islanders win 5-4 to take 3-2 lead in series over Bruins

Rask stopped 12 of 16 shots before Swayman made his playoff debut to start the third period. The rookie made two saves on three shots — the first on a short-handed breakaway by Eberle.

The Bruins scored first for the fourth straight game, but New York has come from behind to win in three of them.

Pastrnak made up for his open-net miss in Game 4 just 85 seconds into the game on a slap shot into the corner of a well-tended net. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for Boston.

Returning home after following a pair of overtime games with a 4-1 loss, the Bruins thrilled a full house that was still arriving when Marchand won a battle behind the net and passed it to Charlie McAvoy at the point before he set Pastrnak up for the one-timer.

New York Islanders left wing Otto Koivula (21) celebrates his goal with center Brock Nelson as Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) and center Sean Kuraly (52) skate away during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand, right, celebrates a goal against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) by teammate Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (not shown) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) starts the celebration after the puck got by Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) for a goal by Islanders center Mathew Barzal (not shown) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)