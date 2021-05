Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

Jarry, in his first true playoff run with the Penguins, finished with 25 saves but looked shaky at times and his inexcusable turnover leaves Pittsburgh in danger of going one-and-done in the playoffs for the third straight year.

Pittsburgh basically no-showed in Game 4 on Saturday as the Islanders drilled them in a 4-1 victory to even the series. The Penguins have faltered when tested in the playoffs in recent years, getting swept by New York in 2019 and stunned by Montreal in the qualifying round last summer.

The swagger they lacked on Long Island returned back home at half-capacity PPG Paints Arena. Pittsburgh dominated regulation, sending wave after wave at Sorokin only to have the 25-year-old Russian keep them at bay.

Malkin, playing on an achy right knee that forced him to miss six weeks during the regular season, ended a 10-game postseason scoring drought when he zipped a wrist shot from the left circle over Sorokin's right shoulder 8:20 into the first period. Pittsburgh didn't let up after gaining the early lead, testing Sorokin repeatedly.

Maybe all that action at the other end didn't allow Jarry to get into a flow. He surrendered a goal to Beauvillier in the final seconds of the first period after Beauvillier spun around Penguins forward Jake Guentzel on his way to the net.

The score hardly seemed to dull Pittsburgh's momentum. The Penguins outshot New York 20-4 in the second period alone, taking the lead 7:37 into the period on Rust's long shot from outside the right circle.

Their season teetering, the Islanders didn't exactly respond emphatically. New York spent the early stages of the third buried in its own end and didn't muster a single shot for the first 8:50 period. When the Islanders did finally get it near Jarry, they made it count.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau stripped Penguin defenseman Brian Dumolin behind the Pittsburgh net and slipped it to Leo Komarov. Komarov found Eberle all alone in front of an open net to make it 2-2 and set up another dramatic finish in a series where four of the five games have been decided by a single goal.

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) watches the puck with Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) looking for a deflection during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) with Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) defending during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby battles Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin for the puck Saturday May 22, 2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Peter Diana Credit: Peter Diana

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry makes save against the Islanders in the first period Saturday May 22, 2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Peter Diana Credit: Peter Diana

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin roughs up Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck Saturday May 22, 2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Peter Diana Credit: Peter Diana

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, right, can't get off a shot in front of New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with Scott Mayfield (24) defending during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry gloves a shot during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar