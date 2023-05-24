Islamic scholar acquitted of rape by Swiss court, but potential trial awaits Tariq Ramadan in France

The outspoken scholar has consistently denied any wrongdoing and filed a lawsuit saying the allegations were false.

In the Swiss case, the court noted that it didn't pass judgment on Ramadan's sexual practices or his morality. A statement said the plaintiff's accusations weren't corroborated by any material elements, including traces of sperm or blood. It also considered the “the numerous internet exchanges” between the Swiss plaintiff and several people implicated in the French case were “of a nature to influence” what she and witnesses told the court.

The court said that messages the plaintiff exchanged with Ramadan immediately after the acts in question and for weeks later appear more like “messages of love and, above all, make no mention” of her allegations during a night at a hotel.

“The court was not able to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the statement said.