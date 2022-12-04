IS claims attack at Pakistan embassy that wounded guard

In a brief statement late Saturday, IS claimed two of its fighters attacked “the renegade Pakistani ambassador and his guards” while they were in the Pakistani embassy’s yard, wounding a guard and inflicting damage to the building. It gave no further details.

Friday’s assault in the Afghan capital Kabul wounded Pakistani guard Israr Mohammad, who belongs to the military’s commando unit. But the mission's chief, Ubaid-ur-Rehman NizamaniIt, was unharmed.