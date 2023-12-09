Irving injures foot, Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 125-112 behind Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 on Friday night after Kyrie Irving injured his right foot.

With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Irving was fouled under the basket by Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. The star guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes.