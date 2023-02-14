Irving debuts in Dallas not wanting to talk about future

The Mavericks, with 23 games remaining after Monday night’s game against Minnesota, are part of a crowded mix for a playoff spot. They went into the game fourth in the Western Conference, only three games ahead of 11th place — the first spot left out of the postseason.

When Dallas general manager Nico Harrison was asked his response to people who viewed the acquisition of Irving and his expiring contract as a risk, the former Nike executive, who already had a relationship with the player, said that wasn’t the case.

“I don’t see any risk involved at all. I’ve known Kyrie for a long time, I know his core, I know what what type of person is. I think anybody who’s ever watched him play basketball knows the type of basketball player he is,” Harrison said. “So I don’t see risk. I actually see a risk in not doing it.”

Irving smiled and responded, “touché,” then adding that he appreciated their relationship and that it was now up to him to prove it “and control what I can control.”

Dallas also got Markieff Morris in the trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round choices to the Nets.

Irving had a relationship with Nike for the entirety of his NBA career until earlier this season, when the sneaker giant dropped him — and canceled the planned release of his next signature shoe just before it came out — after Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic film.

“I would love to be well-liked by everybody. ... Oh, that’s just not it. That’s just not for I think anyone in this room,” Irving said. “But the genuine love that you have in your heart is the only thing that you can really control. I have open dialogue with everybody that spends time with me, wants to have conversation, wants to ask me questions.”

For those who don’t like him, he said he wishes them well.

“But I have a life to live and I have kids to raise,” he said. “So I don’t really have the energy to sit and focus on things I can’t control.”

___

