Irv Gotti, music executive who created Murder Inc. Records, dies at 54

Gotti, whose real name was Irving Lorenzo, created the iconic hip-hop and R&B imprint with his brother in the late 1990s, with the label gaining worldwide prominence through platinum-selling artists Ashanti and Ja Rule. Gotti also worked with some of rap’s most legendary artists like Jay-Z, Nas and DMX, among other huge names in the genre.

“His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide,” the statement from Def Jam read.

Murder Inc.’s blazing run in the early 2000s produced some of music’s biggest crossover records, usually involving his two biggest stars, like Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Always On Time,” “I’m Real” by Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule, “Foolish” by Ashanti and “What’s Luv” by Fat Joe featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Gotti also produced “Can I Get A... ” by Jay-Z, Amil and Ja Rule, and DMX’s “We Don’t Give A (expletive)” with Jadakiss and Sheek Louch. Gotti earned a Grammy in 2004 for best R&B song for Ashanti’s “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)."

The label, which got its name after Gotti watched a documentary on the original Murder, Inc. crew of mob hitmen, once came under investigation for allegedly laundering drug money for a notorious crack kingpin, leading to criminal charges against Gotti. He was eventually acquitted.

The bad press around the investigation led to Gotti dropping the word “Murder” from the title of the label to change its name to The Inc.

“All of these big records, and people would still come back and focus on the negative word ‘murder,'” he said when he announced the change.

Still, Gotti never changed the nickname he shared with the late Gambino family boss John Gotti, which he said was given to him by Jay-Z.

“I ain’t going to change it," he said of his name.

Along with his hitmaking and music prowess, Gotti was known for his involvement in one of hip-hop’s most notorious beefs between 50 Cent and Ja Rule. The long-standing feud began more than 25 years ago and resulted in dis records and at least one physical confrontation. It was never resolved.

In more recent years, Gotti drew criticism from music fans for speaking about an alleged relationship with Ashanti in interviews, a claim that she has denied.

Lyor Cohen, a former Def Jam executive who is now global head of music at YouTube and Google, said “Def Jam has lost one of it’s most creative soldiers.”

“He was hip hop, and when we were on bended knee he brought the heat and saved our asses. He comes from a very tight, beautiful family from Queens and it’s an honor and a privilege to have known him. Irv you will be missed,” Cohen said in a statement.