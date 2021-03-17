IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17

“Never before has the law changed so substantially in the middle of tax filing season," Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School’s Tax Clinic, said in a statement.

The IRS must issue guidance for taxpayers and tax preparers alike as millions of returns already filed likely do not account for this change.

A number of lawmakers and professionals from the tax community have urged the tax filing season be extended to accommodate for these pressures.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is expected to speak to the House Ways and Means Committee tomorrow about how the IRS is managing this filing season and the need for this extension.