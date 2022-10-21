IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

The IRS said Friday that the maximum contribution that an individual can make in 2023 to a 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans will be $22,500. That's up from $20,500 this year.

People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $7,500 next year, up from $6,500 this year. That's means a 401(k) saver who is 50 or older can contribute a maximum of $30,000 to their retirement plan in 2023.