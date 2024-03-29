Irish star freshman Hannah Hidalgo misses time to get nose piercing out

1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Notre Dame star freshman had to miss the first few minutes of the second quarter as the team's training staff tried to remove a nose piercing.

NCAA women's basketball Rule 1-25.7 says that no jewelry is permitted to be worn during games.

The Irish were down by two to Oregon State in the Sweet 16 game after one quarter when Hidalgo left. She returned with 5:51 left in the quarter and the Irish were down 25-22.

Hidalgo, who was a first-team All-American, had an off-game, missing 11 of her first 13 shots and had a long talk and embrace from coach Niele Ivey when she was subbed out late in the third quarter.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

