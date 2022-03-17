Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC

President Joe Biden speaks at the The Ireland Funds National Gala at the National Building Museum, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
President Joe Biden speaks at the The Ireland Funds National Gala at the National Building Museum, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had positive for COVID-19 while attending an event Wednesday evening with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official.

Martin — also referred to as Ireland's taoiseach — was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he tested positive, ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.

The official was not authorized to talk about Martin's condition and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said. The COVID-19 close call came a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.

It was not immediately clear how Martin's diagnosis would affect the scheduled St. Patrick’s Day events at the White House.

In Other News
1
Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US
2
Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US
3
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
4
Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
5
Booker has 36 points, NBA-leading Suns beat Rockets 129-112
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top