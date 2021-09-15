Ireland investigates TikTok over child, China data concerns

Ireland's data privacy watchdog, which is TikTok's lead regulator in the European Union, said Tuesday that it has started two inquiries to examine whether the popular short video app has breached stringent EU data privacy regulations.

The Data Protection Commission's first investigation will look at whether TikTok complies with the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, when it handles children's data, including the platform's settings for people under 18 and age verification measures for kids under 13.