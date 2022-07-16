Iraq's PM to push for regional dialogue at Mideast summit

Biden said he wanted to support Iraq’s democracy.

“I want the press and you to know we want to be helpful as we can in doing that,” he said.

Iraq has the deepest and strongest links to Iran of all the Arab countries. Iraq's its presence at the meeting reflects Saudi efforts — supported by the U.S. — to bring Iraq closer to Arab positions and the so-called Arab fold. Iraq has hosted around five rounds of direct talks between Saudi and Iranian officials since Biden took office, though the talks have produced few results.

“We have seen positive reactions to the role played by Iraq by the Iranian and Saudi sides and also at the level of regional and international leaders,” al-Kadhimi said.

Iraq has been without a government since national elections were held in October. Powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who won the most seats, withdrew from the government formation last month, following eight months of stalemate and jockeying with rival, Iran-backed Shiite factions. In line with his orders, the members of his parliamentary bloc resigned.

If the political crisis extends to August, it will be the longest that Iraq has gone without a government since elections.

Asked about normalization of ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states, al-Kadhimi said that did not involve Iraq nor would he express an opinion.

“Iraq believes in the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and the non-interference of others in its affairs,” he said. Each country has its own policy, he said, adding that Saturday’s summit in Jeddah was not concerned with this issue.

At his private meeting with Biden Saturday, al-Kadhimi said he will stress Iraq’s interest in continuing political, economic and security cooperation between Iraq and the U.S. in the context of the strategic agreement signed between the two countries.

At the summit, he said Iraq will address several files related to strengthening peace and security in the region as well as economic cooperation between the countries of the Middle East. Among the ideas Iraq has been proposing is the establishment of a Middle East Development Bank, which al-Kadhimi said would contribute to building common ground for economic cooperation and financing major projects, especially in infrastructure.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci