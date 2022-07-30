Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad, set up sit-in

With neither side willing to concede, and al-Sadr intent on derailing government formation efforts lead by his rivals, Iraq's limbo and political paralysis has ushered in a new era of instability in the beleaguered country.

Al-Sadr has used his followers as leverage against his rivals and has ordered them to occupy the parliament on previous occasions — in 2016, his followers did the same during the administration of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.

Now, with Iraq in the tenth month since the last elections, the political vacuum is shaping up to be the longest since the U.S.-led 2003 invasion to oust Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein reset the country's political order.

Later Saturday, al-Sadr's rivals in the Coordination Framework — an alliance of Shiite parties backed by Iran and lead by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki — called on its supporters to conduct “peaceful” counter-protests to defend the state, a statement from the group said. The call raises fears of possible large-scale street battles and bloodshed, unseen since 2007.

Al-Maliki is al-Sadr's chief rival and both men are powerful in their own right.

“Civil peace is a red line and all Iraqis must be prepared to defend it in all possible, peaceful, means,” the alliance said.

The United Nations expressed its concern of further instability and called on Iraqi leaders to de-escalate. “The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," the U.N. said.

In a speech, caretake Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for restraint.

“The political blocs must sit down and negotiate and reach an understanding for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis,” he said. Al-Kadhimi directed security forces to protect demonstrators and asked them to keep their protest peaceful, according to a statement.

Shiite leader Ammar al-Hakim — who is allied with the Framework but has announced he would not participate in the next government — echoed the caretaker premier's words and called for both sides to make concessions to avoid “the irreplaceable loss of the homeland.”

Meanwhile, al-Sadr supporters — many had come not just from Baghdad but other provinces as well in order to stage the sit-in — continued to throng the parliament building, occupying the parliament floor and raising the Iraqi flag and portraits of al-Sadr. They chanted against the intrusion of foreign states, a veiled reference to Iran.

It was the second time in the span of four days that the cleric has ordered his followers to take their cause inside the Green Zone. Protesters stormed the parliament building in a similar fashion on Wednesday but left shortly after getting inside, at al-Sadr's command.

Wednesday's show of force came after al-Sadr's rivals made a step forward in their government formation efforts by naming Mohammed al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership.

Inside the parliament building as the day unfolded, the defenses of the security forces grew less intense and many were seen sitting and conversing with demonstrators. Later, some protesters began moving from the parliament toward the Judicial Council building.

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the Framework from forming a government,” said Raad Thabet, 41. “We responded to al-Sadr’s call.”

Al-Sadr’s party exited government formation talks in June, giving his rivals in the Coordination Framework alliance the majority they needed to move forward with the process.

Many protesters wore black to mark the days leading to Ashura, which commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed and one of Shiite Islam’s most important figures. Al-Sadr's messaging to his followers has used the important day in Shiite Islam to kindle protests.

It’s unclear to what extent Saturday's events could derail efforts to muster enough support for al-Sudani's bid for premiership. Al-Maliki had wanted the premier post himself, but audio recordings were leaked in which he purportedly cursed and criticized al-Sadr and even his own Shiite allies, which effectively sank his candidacy.

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption A veiled woman protester holds an Iraqi flag as people gather near the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption A veiled woman protester holds an Iraqi flag as people gather near the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Protesters gather a bridge leading to the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Protesters gather a bridge leading to the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo Ali Abdul Hassan) Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan Combined Shape Caption Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo Ali Abdul Hassan) Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters pose with national flags, a blood-stained shirt, and pictures of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Thousands of followers of the influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters pose with national flags, a blood-stained shirt, and pictures of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Thousands of followers of the influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters pose with national flags and pictures of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Thousands of followers of the influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters pose with national flags and pictures of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr inside the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Thousands of followers of the influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups. Heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters fill the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups. Heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters try to remove concrete barriers on their way to the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali Credit: Adil al-Khazali Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters try to remove concrete barriers on their way to the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali Credit: Adil al-Khazali

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters use chains to try to remove concrete barriers on their way to the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali Credit: Adil al-Khazali Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters use chains to try to remove concrete barriers on their way to the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Adil al-Khazali) Credit: Adil al-Khazali Credit: Adil al-Khazali

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters rest in the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi protesters rest in the Parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached the building for the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces gather near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breach Iraq's parliament. It was the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups. Heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Iraqi security forces gather near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 as thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breach Iraq's parliament. It was the second time in a week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups. Heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil