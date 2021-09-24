Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to 5

The plight of the migrants, chiefly from Iraq and Afghanistan, who try reach the EU has caught the attention of human rights organizations.

Two United Nations agencies have requested access to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland and Lithuania. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, and other officials are planning a visit soon to assess the situation at the border.

Poland’s government insists its main task is to guard the frontier against the migrant influx and accuses Belarus' Moscow-backed government of organizing it.

Warsaw has so far rejected EU suggestions that the bloc’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex, assists in assist with guarding the border.

Poland's government spokesman Piotr Mueller has said that using Frontex would not change the situation.

The Polish and Lithuanian governments have introduced states of emergency on 1 kilometer (0.6 mile)-wide strips along their border with Belarus that deny entry to anyone except border guards, the military and security services. They also are building razor wire fences along their border with Belarus.

Poland and Lithuania have been receiving an unusual number of Middle East and African migrants and refugees arriving from Belarus in recent months. The migrant influx began after Western countries introduced sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential election and a crackdown on the opposition.