Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalizing any ties with Israel

The law was approved with 275 lawmakers voting in favor of it in the 329-seat assembly. A parliament statement said the legislation is “a true reflection of the will of the people.”

Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the largest number of seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections last year, called for Iraqis to take to the streets to celebrate this “”great achievement." Hundreds later gathered in central Baghdad, chanting anti-Israel slogans.