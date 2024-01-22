Iran's foreign minister will visit Pakistan next week after tit-for-tat airstrikes

Pakistan says Iran's foreign minister will visit the country next week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran's foreign minister will visit Pakistan next week, the two countries said Monday, following unprecedented attacks on either side of the border last week that appeared to target Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals.

The countries accuse each other of providing a haven to the groups in their respective territories.

Pakistan's military and political leadership last Friday moved to de-escalate tensions with Iran. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke to Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani to defuse the flare-up.

Pakistan said in a statement Amirabdollahian that would visit the country on Jan. 29. The statement also said that the two foreign ministers agreed that the ambassadors from both countries could return to their posts by Jan. 26.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador amid the brief crisis and stopped Iran’s envoy from returning to his post.

In Other News
1
Macy's rejects $5.8B takeover bid from Arkhouse Management, Brigade...
2
Millions in the UK are being urged to get vaccinations during a surge...
3
Taliban is enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street heads higher, again, on heels of last...
5
Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina backs Donald Trump over Nikki Haley...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top