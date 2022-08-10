Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States," he said.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said it was “not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on U.S. soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts.”

The unsealing of the complaint comes two days after negotiators seeking to revive the Iran nuclear accord in Vienna closed on a "final text" of an agreement, with parties now consulting in their capitals on whether to agree to it it.

The 2015 deal granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for tight curbs on its atomic program. Since the U.S. withdrew from the agreement under President Donald Trump, Iran has sped up its nuclear enrichment program. Bolton has been among the most hawkish critics of the deal and efforts by the Biden administration to rejoin it.

This image released by the FBI, Aug. 10, 2022 in Washington, shows the wanted poster for Shahram Poursafi. The Justice Department says Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. He's wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot, which the U.S. assumes was in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a popular and powerful general in Iran. (FBI via AP)

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel's annual summit, in Washington. The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)