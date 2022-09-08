Iranian diplomats set to leave Albania after expulsion order

The United States supported the move by Albania, a NATO member, and vowed unspecified retaliation against Iran for what it called “a troubling precedent for cyberspace.”

Iran condemned the diplomats’ expulsion, calling the action ill-considered and short-sighted, according to Iranian state TV.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied Tehran was behind any cyberattack on Albanian government websites, adding that it’s Iran which is a target of such attacks on its critical infrastructure.

Ties between Iran and Albania have been tense since 2014 when Albania sheltered some 3,000 members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, who had left Iraq.

In July, MEK had planned to hold the Free Iran World Summit in Manez, west of Tirana, with U.S. lawmakers among the invitees. The meeting was canceled “for security reasons and due to terrorist threats and conspiracies.”

In two separate instances in 2020 and 2018, Tirana expelled four Iranian diplomats for “threatening national security.”

——-

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Combined Shape Caption Police members stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption Police members stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption A policeman stands guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption A policeman stands guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda

Combined Shape Caption A policeman stands guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda Combined Shape Caption A policeman stands guard outside the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, Albania, Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda) Credit: Franc Zhurda Credit: Franc Zhurda