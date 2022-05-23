Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

His remarks suggested Khodaei's power and prominence in the murky structure of the Guard, which exerts extensive control inside Iran and across the Middle East via allied militias.

The Guard identified Khodaei as a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the elite Quds force that oversees operations abroad.

While Iran has yet to offer any definitive biographic information on Khodaei, Israeli media on Sunday night ran simultaneous stories alleging Khodaei had organized plots against Israeli diplomats, businesspeople and other foreign officials abroad.

The news reports, all of which ran without attribution, suggest Israeli intelligence officials briefed journalists on the Iranian colonel. There was no official comment from the Israeli government.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out similar motorbike slayings targeting Iranian nuclear scientists a decade ago. In the last year, Iran blamed Israel for a particularly high-tech killing that targeted Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country's chief nuclear scientist that masterminded the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program. A remote-controlled machine gun killed him on a country road.

The killing of Khodaei comes at a fraught time for the country. Negotiations with the Biden administration aimed at restoring the tattered nuclear agreement remain deadlocked, apparently over whether to lift the U.S. terrorism designation on the Guard. The European Union’s envoy for the nuclear talks visited Tehran earlier this month in hopes of finding a compromise, apparently without results.

With Israel’s support, former President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear accord with world powers in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions.

The stranglehold of U.S. sanctions along with Iran's economic mismanagement has led to soaring inflation, high youth unemployment and rising poverty. Raisi's administration has struggled to halt the tailspin.

With pressures mounting in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine and global supply chain snarls, the Iranian government last month slashed subsidies for imported wheat and raised prices as as much as 300% for other food staples.

The move deepened economic despair and public anger, prompting sporadic protests against the government across several provinces.

As the Iranian currency, the rial, shrivels in value and people watch their incomes diminish with surging prices, strikes over salary disputes among bus drivers and teachers have also gained traction across the country. Security forces have sought to crack down with arrests and officials have sought to downplay the unrest, with Raisi over the weekend saying that "hard decisions" needed to be taken even if people disagreed.

The sultanate of Oman, where American and Iranian diplomats quietly drew up Tehran's nuclear deal — signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers — gave Raisi a royal welcome on Monday as he touched down in Muscat. He was expected to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to boost relations with the neutral country, known to deftly navigate the region's political and sectarian conflicts.

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

In this photo provided by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, family members of Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei weep over his body at his car after being shot by two assailants in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a senior member of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported. (IRNA via AP)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, center, reviews an honor guard while departing Tehran's Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman, Monday, May, 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks prior to departing Tehran's Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman, Monday, May, 23, 2022. A portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs on the wall. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi leaves Tehran's Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman, Monday, May, 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves to media and officials as he boards his plane departing Tehran's Mehrabad airport for a trip to Oman, Monday, May, 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)