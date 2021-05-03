Iran set to feature in meeting of US's Blinken and UK's Raab

“We of course make sure that we do everything we can to look after the interests of Nazanin and all the very difficult dual national cases we have in Tehran," he said.

Earlier Monday, Blinken held bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on an array of subjects including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, as well as raising concerns over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

On Tuesday, the full G-7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. — will meet along with others, including representatives from other countries, including Australia, India and South Africa.

Ahead of the gathering, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that “authoritarian states” around the world are “trying to play us against each other” and that breaches of international law have become commonplace.

“It is important that we hold our values of democracy, state of law, human rights and a global order based on rules against them, united and credibly,” he said.

Before the meeting, Britain's Foreign Office said the G-7 ministers will invest $15 billion in development finance over the next two years to help women in developing countries access jobs, build resilient businesses and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

They are also expected to sign up to new targets to get 40 million more girls into school, and 20 million more girls reading by the age of 10 in poorer nations by 2026.

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, speaks to South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, third right, during bilateral talks on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Ben Stansall Credit: Ben Stansall

