Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes

The website of Iran’s judiciary said a Revolutionary Court sentenced 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele to 12.5 years in prison for espionage, 12.5 years for collaboration with hostile governments and 12.5 years for money laundering. He was also fined $1 million and sentenced to 2.5 years for currency smuggling.

It's unclear if the charges are related to anti-government protests that have convulsed Iran for the last four months, which Iranian authorities have blamed on foreign powers, without providing evidence. The protests began after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code.