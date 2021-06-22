Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

The site for the Houthi-run Al-Masirah satellite news channel acknowledged its website's seizure by the FBI. In a statement, the group said the site’s closure had come without prior notice but that the channel would continue in its mission of “confronting the American and Israeli acts of piracy against our nation, by any means.”

The notice said the websites were seized “as part of law enforcement action” by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent American-born anchorwoman for Press TV, told The Associated Press that the channel was aware of the seizure but had no further information.

“We are just trying to figure out what this means,” she said.

Press TV, launched in June 2007, is the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting's English-language service. There are no private television or radio stations in Iran. Satellite dishes, while widespread, also are illegal. That leaves IRIB with a monopoly on domestic airwaves.

While airing in Iran, Press TV focuses predominantly on international affairs through the lens of how leaders in the Islamic Republic see the world. Fierce criticism of British and American foreign policy is common. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, IRIB has been in the hands of hard-liners who back Iran’s government.

Its broadcasts have drawn fierce Western criticism, including allegations of anti-Semitism.