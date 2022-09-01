BreakingNews
Indiana, Dayton police gather in support of officer taken off life support
Iran puts FIFA World Cup trophy on display for 1st time

Tehran's city council chairman Mehdi Chamran, left, and former Iran's national soccer team captain Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, right, reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. Sarah Gandoin of FIFA, second right, President of Iran's Football Federation Mehdi Taj, second left, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, left, stand on stage. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy’s global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November.

The trophy display ceremony was held in Tehran’s Milad Tower hall in the capital, with hundreds of spectators looking on. They included city and football officials, veteran football players, and Dragan Skokic, the head coach of Iran’s national football team.

Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh, who captained Iran’s team in the 1998 World Cup in France, unveiled the trophy.

The trophy tour includes every nation that has qualified for the tournament.

Iran, the earliest qualifier, will start the World Cup as an underdog with both England and the USA ranked higher by FIFA. It will be the sixth time that Iran is present in the World Cup in the nation’s history.

ALTERNATIVE CROP FOR VAH101 Tehran's city council chairman Mehdi Chamran, left, and former Iran's national soccer team captain Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh reveal the FIFA World Cup trophy during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Iran's Football Federation President Mehdi Taj, left, and former Iran's national soccer team captain Ahmad Reza Abedzadeh stand next to the FIFA World Cup trophy after being revealed during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Officials manage a ceremony in which the FIFA World Cup trophy is revealed during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

FIFA representative Sarah Gandoin, right, and Iranian officials manage a ceremony in which the FIFA World Cup trophy is revealed during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Officials manage a ceremony in which the FIFA World Cup trophy is revealed during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

FIFA and Iranian officials put in a cover the FIFA World Cup trophy in a ceremony in which the trophy is revealed during the Trophy Tour, at Milad Tower hall in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran on Thursday put the FIFA World Cup trophy on display for the first time, part of the trophy's global tour ahead of the tournament that kicks off in neighboring Qatar in November. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

Credit: Vahid Salemi

