Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

“None of the players were ready in spirit,” wrote Iran’s pro-reform Shargh daily.

The nationwide protest movement first focused on Iran's state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women, but soon morphed into calls for the downfall of Iran's ruling Shiite clerics. Over the course of the demonstrations, filmmakers, actors, sports stars and other celebrities have been speaking out publicly against the government.

Iran's national team has come under enormous pressure from protesters to show support in the run-up to soccer's global championship. The players faced a barrage of public criticism last week after meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi at a send-off ceremony, where they were silent on the issue of protests. A few players were photographed bowing in respect to Raisi.

“So you went to the president, that was the best opportunity to ask him not to kill kids and teenagers, at the very least!” prominent Iranian actor Parviz Parastouei wrote on Instagram.

Before the kick-off against England, Iranian players did not sing their anthem, standing silently in an apparent act of solidarity. During the match they didn't celebrate the team's two goals.

The players risk heavy backlash for making even the smallest gestures of protest. State-run IRNA news agency has sought to promote the team as a patriotic symbol and national unifier amid the turmoil, describing the players as “soldiers fighting to uplift their country.”

Some former soccer stars who have championed the protest movement have been arrested or charged in absentia. Moslem Moein, the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's Cyberspace Organization, called out four of the most vocal retired players, who reportedly refused invitations to attend the World Cup as guests of the government.

“England’s forwards did not score the goals," he wrote, adding that Iran's defeat was the work of the outspoken former players, who protested off the pitch.

