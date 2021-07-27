Iran hits new COVID infection record for 2nd straight day

Iran's government announced that its homemade vaccine provides 85% protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details. Iran also imports Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the United Nations-backed COVAX program.

In Libya, meanwhile, authorities imposed a nightly curfew in parts of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, amid a spike in coronavirus cases and concerns about the highly infectious delta variant.

The 12-hour curfew takes effect starting Tuesday, the government said. All businesses, cafes, restaurants, and parks are required to close during the curfew.

The number of new cases in Libya has risen more than six times since July 1, according to daily figures from Libya’s National Center for Disease Control. On Tuesday, the center reported 3,348 confirmed new cases and 24 deaths.

Libya has recorded more than 240,300 cases so far in the pandemic, including 3,422 deaths. The actual figures are believed to be much higher, given the scarcity of testing and the depletion of the country’s health care system after almost a decade of civil war.