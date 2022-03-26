Iran diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal

He added: “In my opinion, the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are showing and raising their self-sacrifice to the highest level.”

Though later saying that he wouldn't negotiate on the Guard sanctions, the remark Saturday represents the first time he or any other Iranian official suggested it could be traded away in the negotiations. It came as Spanish diplomat Enrique Mora, who has been the EU's lead negotiator in the talks, was traveling to Iran for meetings Sunday.

Earlier Saturday in Qatar, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that all sides were “very close to an agreement” for a roadmap restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal collapsed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.

“I hope it will be possible, because now we are discussing about (a) collateral issue which has nothing to do with the core of the nuclear deal,” Borrell said. “The work has been hard and we are reaching an end.”

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.