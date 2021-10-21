Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

Three other scientists, Lebanon's Mohamed H. Sayegh, Pakistan's Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Morocco's Yahya Tayalati also won awards.

Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.

It was the fourth award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Iran launched the prize as part of its goal to become a regional scientific powerhouse.

The award comes against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on Tehran and Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.